Qatargas delivers first Q-Max LNG cargo to KrK LNG Terminal in Croatia

Qatargas Operating Company Limited (Qatargas) announced today the delivery of the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a Q-Max LNG carrier to the Krk LNG Terminal in Croatia.

The cargo aboard the Qatargas-chartered LNG vessel, 'Al Dafna,' was loaded at Ras Laffan on 19th July 2021 and delivered to the Krk LNG Receiving Terminal on 27th July 2021. This is the first cargo discharge operation by Qatargas to this LNG terminal involving a Q-Max LNG carrier. The Q-Max is the largest LNG vessel class in the world and has the ability to deliver 260,000 cubic metres of LNG.

The Krk LNG terminal is a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Omišalj on the island of Krk, Croatia. It commenced operations on 1 January 2021 and has capacity of 2.1MTPA. The terminal provides natural gas for the Croatian market, and the terminal is also connected to export into neighboring natural gas markets including Italy, Austria, Hungary, Romania and Slovenia.

