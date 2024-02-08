QIAGEN : Invest Securities slightly raises its target

Invest Securities confirms its 'neutral' rating on Qiagen, with a slightly higher target price (from 44 to 45 euros).



The analyst reports that while the company's 2023 results came out 'in line' with expectations, the 2024 targets shared by the group are 'mixed'.



While we are positively surprised by the adjusted EBIT margin target (28%), the growth outlook (>+2% cc) and the NBI target are disappointing", says Invest.



The analyst hopes that the next investor day, scheduled for June 17, will provide a clearer picture of the share's medium-term dynamics.





