SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Ku Young-bae, the South Korean founder of Singapore-based Qoo10, apologised on Monday over recent payment delays by Seoul-based e-commerce platforms TMON and WeMakePrice.

Ku said in a statement that he was making various efforts, such as bringing in overseas funds or selling assets, to secure liquidity to remedy the situation. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Ed Davies)