Qosina recently added 12 new filter options for fluid and gas applications. The company’s extensive filter product line includes a variety of hydrophilic and hydrophobic filters, transducer protectors, and an assortment of NRFit™ filters that comply with the ISO 80369-6 standard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005537/en/

Qosina adds 12 new fluid and gas filters to its inventory. (Photo: Business Wire)

Qosina’s selection of more than 50 filters are available in a variety of styles, sizes, materials and colors. Hydrophilic and hydrophobic options range from 0.1 micron to 5 micron for precise particle filtration, and transducer protectors are available in various inlet and outlet combinations, such as male and female luer lock, luer slip and tubing ports.

Qosina is a one-stop source for filter needs, offering low minimums and fast shipping. Visit https://www.qosina.com/filter to see the full line.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005537/en/