Qosina Corp. and its beauty division, Qosmedix, are proud to announce they have been awarded a silver medal for corporate social responsibility and business sustainability from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains.

The silver rating places Qosina and Qosmedix in the top 25% of all the companies that EcoVadis evaluates. The award demonstrates the awareness and respect both companies have for sustainability, business ethics, the environment, human rights and sustainable procurement.

“We are honored to have been awarded the silver medal in recognition of our ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts,” said Qosina Corp. President and CEO Scott Herskovitz. “This honor strengthens our commitment and goals for a better future, and we will continue to advance our sustainability efforts with even greater determination.”

Backed by a powerful technology platform and its actionable scorecards, EcoVadis provides benchmarks, insights and a guided improvement journey for environmental, social, and ethical practices.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosina’s beauty division at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.

