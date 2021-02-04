Log in
Qosina : Offers Vast Selection of Critical Care Components for Respiratory Medical Device Design

02/04/2021
Qosina offers countless off-the-shelf solutions for oxygen and respiratory medical device projects, stocking a range of non-sterile respiratory care components in a variety of materials, sizes, colors and configurations. This includes pediatric and adult sizes, as well as many BPA- and latex-free, PVC, and DEHP-free PVC options. Qosina also stocks an assortment of respiratory accessories, such as hose clips, in-line flow indicators and more.

To learn more, please browse Qosina’s full line of respiratory components. Qosina adheres to the strictest of quality standards and is committed to providing high quality products.

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a leading global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Qosina’s philosophy is to address its customers’ need to reduce time to market by providing thousands of stock components. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid. Qosina offers free samples of most items, low minimum order requirements, just-in-time delivery, modification of existing molds, and new product design and development. Qosina is ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 22301 and ISO 14001 certified, and operates in a 95,000 square-foot facility with an ISO Class 8 Clean Room. To learn about Qosina’s full component offering, which includes the newest products, visit www.qosina.com or call +1 (631) 242-3000. Visit Qosmedix, Qosina’s cosmetics division, at www.qosmedix.com. Qosmedix is a certified global supplier of beauty tools and accessories to the cosmetic, skincare, spa and salon industries.


