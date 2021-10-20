Qstream : Launches Qstream : Connect, Powered by Workato

Enhanced integration capabilities will allow Qstream to seamlessly connect with complementary systems

Qstream, the global leader in microlearning technology, today announced it has launched Qstream Connect, powered by Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, designed to make workforce training and education even more convenient.

Qstream brings an innovative, modernized and science-based approach to how knowledge is delivered to a hybrid workforce that is proven to increase engagement, knowledge retention and performance. With Qstream Connect, Qstream is integrated into organizations’ learning management systems (LMS), human capital management, work management and communication and collaboration platforms to extend workplace learning capabilities and automate business processes across the employee technology stack. Through this integration of systems and automation of business processes, employees can embark on their learning journeys seamlessly across their preferred tools. Qstream Connect also allows business leaders to make more informed decisions about areas where employees need more training through deeper insights by bringing data together from relevant systems.

Qstream Connect is powered by Workato, a leader in enterprise integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that takes an API-led and cloud-based approach to connecting today’s top SaaS solutions to eliminate the burden associated with disparate systems and manual integrations.

“This new partnership extends the reach of our highly engaging Qstream microlearning experience by providing a universe of possible integrations,” said Jim Bowley, Vice President of Product Management, Qstream. “Learning is no longer just about checking the box on training completion. Our product validates that spaced repetition and scenario-based testing are scientifically proven to ensure learners are retaining critical information. Workato’s capabilities will greatly extend this value to our customers as a deeply integrated part of their employee technology ecosystem.”

“It’s critical that an organization’s systems work seamlessly together to give learners an engaging learning experience,” said Gautham Viswanathan, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Workato. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer Qstream customers an extended and enhanced workplace education experience for their employees with Workato's deep integration and automation capabilities through Qstream Connect.”

Qstream Connect is available today. To learn more, visit Qstream’s website. To learn about Qstream’s capabilities in person, visit booth #813 at DevLearn 2021 in Las Vegas from October 20-22, 2021.

About Qstream

Qstream is a microlearning solution proven by science and in practice to boost learner performance through knowledge reinforcement, engagement, and analytics. 600+ organizations rely on Qstream to build high-performance teams by delivering a microlearning experience that reinforces job-critical knowledge in minutes a day, exposing a real-time view of performance readiness.

About Workato

Workato is the leading Enterprise Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato is the only enterprise platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps, automate business workflows, and drive real time outcomes from business events, without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 7,000 of the world’s top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com.

