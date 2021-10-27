Log in
QuEST Global expands its leadership team, appoints Aidan Quilligan as President of Corporate Development

10/27/2021 | 06:31am EDT
BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced the appointment of Aidan Quilligan as President, Corporate Development. Aidan will be responsible for identifying and pursuing acquisitions that strengthen the company's verticals, add substantial new capabilities, and aid execution of the corporate plan to become a multi-billion-dollar company. He will be based out of UK and will report directly to Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global.

M&A plays a key role in strengthening QuEST's vertical growth strategy and helping to achieve the organization's long-term growth plans. Aidan will take ownership of identifying and executing these deals. Once finalized, he will plan and execute their integration within QuEST and will provide leadership to both QuEST and acquired entities to advance their collective businesses.  

Aidan brings in more than three decades of experience working with Accenture. His most recent role focused on Industrial Digital Transformation (the Industry X business). Aidan was Global Managing Director of Industry X, where he led the establishment and growth of this new business to reach sales and revenues of multi-billion dollars. The business focused on the application of digital technology to the core of industry – Product Engineering, Manufacturing, Production, Operations and Service, across many verticals.

Welcoming Aidan into the company, Ajit said, "It is a pleasure to have Aidan on board and be part of our growth story. His in-depth understanding of opportunities in Intelligent Products and Platforms, IoT, and Digital technologies applied to Engineering, Manufacturing, and Production, will help in driving growth opportunities for QuEST. His extensive experience in M&A will play a crucial role in strengthening our verticals and aid in meeting our long-term growth plans. I wish him a very successful journey with QuEST Global."

Commenting on his appointment, Aidan said, "This is an exciting time to join QuEST and help accelerate the organization's growth. The company is leading the convergence of mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner, and sustainable world. QuEST's impressive ecosystem of partners and a notable client portfolio with in-depth domain experience offers a great market opportunity and I look forward to utilizing my experience in helping QuEST accelerate its growth journey."

About QuEST Global

For more than 24 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 54 global delivery centers and 11,500+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

Media Contact: Anubhuti.Agarwal@quest-global.com     

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-global-expands-its-leadership-team-appoints-aidan-quilligan-as-president-of-corporate-development-301409517.html

SOURCE QuEST Global


© PRNewswire 2021
