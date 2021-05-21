Quake in Yunnan, China, kills two - CGTN TV

May 22 (Reuters) - A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yunnan
province in southwestern China late on Friday, the European
earthquake monitoring service (EMSC) said, and a Chinese
television network said at least two people had died.
The quake hit at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.46 miles) and
was followed by aftershocks, EMSC said https://bit.ly/3vbggBA.
China's CGTN https://bit.ly/344y0CR television network said
in a tweet that rescuers recovered the bodies of two people. It
said nine other people had been found in the rubble as of late
Friday.
It quoted authorities as saying the collapse of some roads
along with landslides had cut some transportation lines, but
electricity, telephones and internet were still working.
In a tweet, state media Global Times https://bit.ly/3f7nX6k
said a level-two emergency was declared and rescue operations
were launched in Dali, a city of 134,000 people in Yunnan
province about 24 km (15 miles) from the epicentre.
(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Aakriti Bhalla in
Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)