Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital

01/14/2022 | 06:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man carries a child as people evacuate an apartment building following an earthquake in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic.

Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a depth of 10 km, but did not trigger a tsunami warning. The magnitude was initially reported at 6.7 but downgraded to 6.6.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and BMKG warned people to stay indoors, after five aftershocks were recorded, the strongest reaching a magnitude of 5.7.

"From inside a house, it felt like a truck was passing through," BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati told a livestreamed news conference.

In Jakarta, tremors were felt strongly for more than a minute, said Reuters witnesses.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

"I was very scared, suddenly there was a quake and it was so strong," said 38-year-old nanny, Ani, who uses only one name.

"When I felt it I directly grabbed my employer's baby and ran downstairs."

Another resident, Ade, 34, was on the 15th floor of a Banten apartment.

"I was in a Zoom meeting when people all shouted 'Earthquake!'," said Ade, who declined to give her second name.

"The tremors were so strong and I was in shock, I couldn't immediately get downstairs, I needed to steady my body."

The quake was also felt in the provinces of West Java and Lampung, on Sumatra island.

The agency said it had received initial reports of damage in Pandeglang in Banten, but provided no further details.

Speaking to Kompas TV, Banten governor Wahidin Halim said four homes had been damaged, one Islamic school had collapsed, and cracks appeared at a mosque.

Last month, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the country's east, triggering a tsunami warning and also sending residents fleeing from their homes but causing only minor damage.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Fransiska Nangkoy and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59aWells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost
RE
06:58aDollar weakens for a 4th day on U.S. rate view
RE
06:58aJPMorgan profit beats estimates on M&A boost
RE
06:56aDollar weakens for a 4th day on U.S. rate view
RE
06:54aThailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill
RE
06:53aOil's bull run rolls on despite possible China reserves release
RE
06:42aUN rights office decries Ethiopia air strikes, says 108 killed this month
RE
06:42aRBI releases Discussion Paper on Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operations of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks
PU
06:42aTitan LNG wins tender to bunker ferry in Marseille
PU
06:41aQuake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares in the red after hawkish Fed comments
2EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soaring energy bills
3Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
4Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
5Grieg Seafood ASA: Q4 2021 trading update

HOT NEWS