Quaker Lobby Honors Senator Todd Young, Representative Rosa DeLauro

11/17/2021 | 12:35pm EST
Two members of Congress will be honored this week during the Annual Meeting of the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) November 17-21. Senator Todd Young (IN) will receive the Edward F. Snyder Award for Peace while Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT) will be given the FCNL Justice Award.

The two awards highlight the 77th Annual FCNL Meeting and Quaker Public Policy Institute. Starting today, FCNL will virtually welcome more than 545 members and activists from 48 states. The focus of this meeting is bringing together hundreds of advocates from around the country to support eliminating child poverty and protecting families as Congress prepares a final vote on Build Back Better legislation.

Push-back and opposition to this transformational bill will continue until it is sent to the president. Therefore, FCNL’s advocates will blanket Congress to ensure expansions to the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit do not get left on the cutting room floor during the legislative process.

Aside from lobbying on the Build Back Better Act, an important part of Annual Meeting is recognition for work on issues Quakers have been making progress on for years.

“Senator Todd Young has been a strong advocate for reasserting Congress’ constitutional responsibility to determine when our country goes to war. He’s worked carefully with Senators from both parties to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force, which we expect soon. FCNL is grateful that he sees his job as ending endless war, preventing new wars, encouraging diplomacy, and reducing the suffering of those affected by violent conflict,” said FCNL General Secretary Diane Randall.

The FCNL Justice Award recognizes members of Congress who advance policies for a more just society built on dignity for all people.

“When you consider Members of Congress who embody the spirit of the Justice Award, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro comes immediately to mind. She has been fighting to end the crisis of child poverty and to improve the lives of families who struggle economically for decades. Her tireless leadership for economic justice has been beacon of light for many, many years,” said Randall. “Eighteen years ago, she first introduced the Child Tax Credit and worked to make it fully refundable. Her relentless energy and commitment inspire and encourage us to never give up.”

To learn more, please visit www.fcnl.org.


© Business Wire 2021
