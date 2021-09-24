Log in
Quaker Lobby Urges Permanent Extension of Pro-Family Tax Credits

09/24/2021 | 09:37am EDT
As Congress continues to negotiate the recovery reconciliation bill, the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL) urged lawmakers to permanently extend pro-family tax credits that have repeatedly proven effective in preventing poverty.

The permanent extensions of the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit are among items that may be removed from the final bill. These two tax benefits have helped prevent a massive expansion of both poverty and hunger in the United States during the pandemic. And they continue to keep families above water even now as the pandemic rages on.

“Congress has the duty and obligation to help struggling families in need. The ultra-rich have seen record profits thanks to the pandemic. They don’t need the help right now,” said Friends Committee on National Legislation General Secretary Diane Randall. “As Quakers, we see that of God in everyone, regardless of their station in life. We cannot turn our backs on struggling children and their families. It is true that a rising tide lifts all boats. And our leaders in Washington would do well to keep that in mind.”

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted structural weaknesses in the U.S. economy. As the country slowly recovers, it is presented with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the economy by addressing inequities in the tax code. It needs to be made fairer and more equitable.

To this end, Randall, and other members of the Circle of Protection -- leaders of national church organizations with nearly 100 million members -- met with senior White House officials this week to discuss the importance of passing the recovery and reconciliation bills.

“These tax credits work. That goes a long way toward explaining why they are so wildly popular,” said FCNL Domestic Policy Legislative Director Amelia Kegan. “As the reconciliation bill moves forward and final decisions are made, helping working families and children and those most in need should be and must remain our top priority.”

To learn more, please visit www.fcnl.org.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS