Qualified Plan Advisors : Creates New Position Responsible for Advisor Managed Accounts

Company hires industry veteran to take their AMA offerings to the highest level

Qualified Plan Advisors (QPA) is pleased to announce the hiring of Kevin Toledano as their first-ever Director of Managed Account Services. Toledano comes to the company with decades of industry experience, most recently having spent 15 years running the in-plan managed account program at AIG Retirement Services.

In his new role, Toledano will develop strategy, manage, and oversee all aspects of QPA’s advisor managed account (AMA) services. Additional responsibilities in this role will include investment analysis and portfolio management, recordkeeper and third-party communication, and advisor implementation.

The retirement plan consulting company is investing heavily in AMA options and is positioned to be a national AMA leader with its plans to go live with AMA offerings on approximately seven recordkeeping platforms by the end of the year and add to that number in early 2022. Toledano’s hiring will have him working at the highest level of the growing AMA field. “We were looking for someone who had the motivation to take the firm to the next level and Kevin is that person. He knows this world inside and out and truly cares about doing what is right for the plan participants,” says Matthew Eickman, national retirement practice leader at QPA.

QPA believes the more comprehensive, customized approach provided by AMAs is a better way to serve client’s needs. “The COVID-19 pandemic made it even more obvious that people need more customized solutions when managing their money, and especially their retirement money,” says Eickman, “No two people are on the exact same financial path so AMAs allow people to get the individualized planning they need.”

“What’s great about offering AMAs in a retirement plan is that it provides millions of Americans with access to these customized solutions. For the many plan participants who don’t have large enough savings accounts to attract a wealth manager, they can now get the same customized financial advice normally only offered to those with larger account balances. The number of people who could be positively impacted by this opportunity is very exciting,” says Toledano.

Toledano will be based out of Houston, TX where he lives with his wife and two children.

About Qualified Plan Advisors:

Qualified Plan Advisors focuses on plan health and participant outcomes by providing retirement plan sponsors with professional services that include participant education and enrollment services, professionally managed allocation portfolios, plan design review and maintenance and ERISA 3(38) and 3(21) fiduciary services. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA: 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”).

