Qualified Plan Advisors : to Tackle New Retirement Planning Challenges During Virtual Summit

Fiduciary event gathers industry experts to navigate recent legislation, outlook and trends

Qualified Plan Advisors (QPA) will host a virtual Qualified Plan Fiduciary Summit this April to educate retirement plan sponsors and advisors on recent legislation changes and trends that impact the retirement planning landscape. The 13th annual summit will be a three-hour-long event on April 21, 2021 and will include discussions around the SECURE Act, CARES Act, and Appropriations Act of 2021, as well as a Department of Labor update. Participants of the virtual summit can also expect sessions on investment innovation, understanding the modern-day retirement plan participant and more. There is no cost for the event, allowing attendees to have free continuing education.

QPA is a leading platform for retirement plan-focused advisors and a premier service provider for retirement plan sponsors. The company recognizes that rules, regulations and participant’s behavior are changing at an alarming rate right now. This Summit will provide industry leaders with the opportunity to gather and work through the changes that will impact individuals focused in the retirement planning space.

“Participants' needs have changed as our world has changed. The industry leaders coming together at this Summit can help others understand the steps necessary to reach retirement successfully in this changing environment,” says Matthew Eickman, national retirement practice leader at QPA. “It is always our goal to provide easy to understand, sensible information and this virtual event will be no different. We want attendees to leave with the knowledge they need to know now.”

Seven sessions fill the itinerary for the virtual event, with a mix of in-house and outside experts. Presenters include John True, supervisory investigator at the U.S. Department of Labor, Fred Reish, Esq, partner at Faegre Drinker, Rich Luchinsky, senior vice president, co-head of U.S. intermediary distribution at American Century Investments, and Sarah Simoneaux, president of Simoneaux Consulting Services. Other speakers include Rob Massa, Houston area retirement practice leader at Qualified Plan Advisors, Christian Mango, president at Financial Fitness For Life, Chris Roper, plan success consultant at Qualified Plan Advisors, Matt Wolniewicz, advisor to the board at Prime Capital Investment Advisors and Matthew Eickman, national retirement practice leader at Qualified Plan Advisors.

The virtual Qualified Plan Fiduciary Summit will take place on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. Anyone interested in attending this event can register here.

About Qualified Plan Advisors:

Qualified Plan Advisors focuses on plan health and participant outcomes by providing retirement plan sponsors with professional services that include participant education and enrollment services, professionally managed allocation portfolios, plan design review and maintenance and ERISA 3(38) and 3(21) fiduciary services. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA: 6201 College Blvd., 7th Floor, Overland Park, KS 66211. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005264/en/