Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 QuantConnect Launches Index Options & New Options Margin Model

09/21/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Open-source, algorithmic trading pioneer QuantConnect has enhanced its platform with index options and a new options margin model. These additions allow QuantConnect’s community to deploy the most popular options strategies on SPX (S&P 500), NDX (Nasdaq 100), and VX (the Cboe Volatility Index or VIX) and backtest hedged option strategies. Now individual option contract positions are pattern matched at runtime to the combination of option contracts with the lowest margin requirement. This dynamic, real-time margin solver works with Equity, Index, and Future Option Contracts.

To deliver these advanced features, QuantConnect collaborated with Simplify ETFs—an innovator in options-based ETF strategies and a Keystone project sponsor. "The ability to test and deploy more complex option strategies is a welcome step forward for QuantConnect's community,” said David Berns, Co-Founder and CIO of Simplify ETFs. “We're excited to leverage this new feature in our R&D process, as we believe more nuanced option strategies will to gain traction in the algo and ETF space."

As opposed to options on equities and ETFs, which trade on multiple options exchanges, index options listings are proprietary and based upon licensing agreements with index providers. Moreover, index options are an incredibly liquid instrument. Historically, these instruments have been tools for larger-scale, institutional players—pensions, endowments, prop trading firms, and hedge funds—because index options’ notional values are greater than those of most single stocks and ETFs. Plus, index options offer the ability to hedge or gain significant exposure to the underlying, be it the volatility, Nasdaq 100, or S&P 500. With their extensive expiries and strikes, index options allow quants to implement strategies with a degree of sophistication not available with other trading vehicles.

“Giving the quant community the ability to trade more complex options with realistic strategy margin usage was a priority for us in 2021,” said Jared Broad, QuantConnect CEO. “We’re committed to opening the world of institutional finance to everyone, so we’re eager to see how our community utilizes these new instruments to find alpha.”

About QuantConnect

QuantConnect is the pioneer in open access to quantitative trading. The company’s state-of-the-art trading platform and open-source algorithmic trading engine, LEAN, level the playing field for investors with cutting-edge technology. Since its founding, QuantConnect’s global community of 170,000 quants has designed more than six million algorithms. www.quantconnect.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:04pGary Kaplan, MD, to End Career as CEO at Virginia Mason Franciscan Health After 22 Years of Nationally Recognized Leadership
PR
02:03pWill Smith Backs $4 Million Funded Fintech Startup to Take on Wall Street, Arm Investors with Better Insights
PR
02:02pREPORT : Over a Third of Gen-Z and Millennial Workers are Looking for a New Job
PU
02:02pALTAMIR : ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund, was successfully listed on the stock exchange.
PU
02:02pPPL : Plan ahead during National Preparedness Month
PU
02:02pALIGHT : data shows employers are playing an increasingly vital role in helping their employees prepare for retirement
PU
02:02pTUSCAN HOLDINGS CORP. II : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pALMANAC : Raises $34 Million in Series A Funding Led by Tiger Global
BU
02:01pEU hopes to solve Northern Ireland's Brexit trade issues by year-end
RE
02:01pVIVENDI SA : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
3Universal Music dances to $55 billion in electric stock market debut
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Rebound But -3-

HOT NEWS