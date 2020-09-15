Quanta to Host Expert Perspectives Webinar on Home Dialysis
0
09/15/2020 | 03:00am EDT
Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 15 September 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (“Quanta” or the “Company”), a British medical technology innovation company, today announces that it will be hosting an Expert Perspectives Webinar on home dialysis on Monday 21 September at 4pm BST / 11am EDT.
The webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders, Dr. Sandip Mitra (Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust), Veronika Dubajova (Senior European Medtech Analyst at Goldman Sachs), Dr. Ian Rechner (Intensive Care Medicine Consultant, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust) and Patient Advocate and Home Dialysis Patient, Maddy Warren, who will discuss a range of topics focused on home dialysis. The presentation will be followed by a live moderated Q&A with the panel and audience by Tina Tan, Executive Editor at FirstWord MedTech.
The management team at Quanta Dialysis Technologies will also be available to discuss SC+, its small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system. SC+ is commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home. The Company has submitted its 510(k) with the FDA and is planning US commercial launch during 2021. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that enables all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge.
Featured Speakers and agenda:
Introduction John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, Quanta Dialysis Technologies
Session 1 – Market perspectives on home dialysis Veronika Dubajova, Senior European Medtech Analyst, Goldman Sachs
Overview of the home dialysis market
Trends and drivers of growth in home dialysis
Session 2 – Why should patients dialyse at home Dr. Sandip Mitra, Consultant Nephrologist, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
Clinicians’ view of who can benefit from home dialysis
What a clinician needs from a device
Session 3 – The Executive Order Dr. Paul Komenda, Chief Medical Officer, Quanta Dialysis Technologies
How quickly will dialysis be adopted routinely in North America?
The practical implications of moving many patients home
Session 4 – Living with dialysis Maddy Warren, Patient Advocate and Home Dialysis Patient
The day to day experience of a patient dialysing
The freedom that home dialysis gives to a patient
Session 5 – SC+ in the ICU Dr. Ian Rechner, Intensive Care Medicine Consultant, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
COVID-19 and the call for more dialysis machines
Working in partnership with Quanta
Session 6 – Moderated panel and audience Q&A Tina Tan, Executive Editor at FirstWord MedTech
The Expert Perspectives Webinar is scheduled to close at 6pm BST / 1pm EDT
About Quanta and SC+ Based in the Midlands of the UK, Quanta is a technology-enabled provider of innovative dialysis products and services. Quanta aims to improve dialysis experiences and help people to live more freely. The lead product SC+ is a small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments — making the therapy manageable to a broad range of users across a wide range of environments, from the ICU to the home.
SC+ is commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The unobtrusive, simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.
For more information, please visit our website: quantadt.com
SC+ is not yet FDA cleared and not yet available for sale or use in the USA.