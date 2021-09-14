Quantcast : Reveals Transformative Cookieless Innovations for the Quantcast : Platform

Company Unveils AI Approach to Cookieless Future, Ara TopicMap, and Quantcast Connect for Publishers and Advertisers

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced key innovations to the Quantcast Platform, which allows publishers, advertisers, and brands to know and grow their audiences. Quantcast revealed new cookieless solutions, available to users within the Quantcast Platform today, at its Fall Virtual NOVA Event. These new innovations help advertisers reach audiences without a dependency on third-party cookies. Also new to the platform, Quantcast Connect directly matches high-quality publisher supply with marketer demand through smarter insights, while Ara™ TopicMap uses AI to link contextual signals to consumer intent and provides greater accuracy for reaching audiences today and in a future, post-cookie world.

Cookieless Solutions

Quantcast’s industry-first cookieless solutions for a post-cookie future include the option to activate, find, and measure audiences without third-party cookies, all with a single click within the Quantcast Platform. The seamless ability to explore cookieless activation and measurement is available to customers today, and is part of Quantcast’s promise to prioritize finding a long-term alternative for third-party cookies, regardless of Google’s time extension.

“Quantcast remains focused on developing sustainable solutions to the essential functions of audience and advertising planning, activation, and measurement, independent of third-party cookies,” said Konrad Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Quantcast. “We’re committed to being a partner that can help navigate complexity, ambiguity, and even the unexpected, which is why we have made significant investments in using contextual analysis and machine learning to create alternative approaches that are available today and don’t rely on third-party cookies.”

A key feature of Quantcast’s cookieless solutions in the Quantcast Platform is cookieless conversion reporting, which gives advertisers the ability to measure and justify investments in cookieless environments, and gives publishers the ability to quantify the large and growing portion of customers whose browsing is not supported by third-party cookies today.

“Measurement is the foundation of a sustainable post-cookie world. Quantcast’s one-click cookieless solution allows us to not only activate audiences without third-party cookies, but also gives us the ability to measure results and optimize campaigns based on that information,” said Christopher Barr, Senior Account Manager, Add3. “Our partnership with Quantcast gives us confidence that we will be able to find and connect with our audiences wherever they are on the internet.”

Ara TopicMap: The Power of AI to Reach Audiences

In addition to its cookieless solutions, the company also revealed a new contextual solution, Ara TopicMap, an integral part of the Ara AI and machine learning engine powering the Quantcast Platform. Ara TopicMap uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to analyze billions of data points to catalogue and characterize topics and content on the open internet. Ara TopicMap generates real-time insights into ever-changing consumer behavior, which enables brands, agencies, and publishers to quickly respond and adjust campaigns on the Quantcast Platform. As a result, publishers generate more advertising revenue, brands and agencies see better campaign results, and consumers enjoy a more relevant online experience.

“To best serve clients today who must adapt to consumer preferences that are constantly changing, media firms need access to reliable, real-time information in order to make the best decisions and recommendations,” said Joe Yakuel, CEO, WITHIN. “Adding Quantcast and their AI-powered insights to WITHIN's portfolio of partners has enabled us to consistently exceed campaign targets by having their technology instantly understand a wide range of consumer behaviors. We're excited to continue our work with Quantcast across a broad spectrum of sectors, helping more brands take advantage of the opportunity to reach new audiences online at scale."

Quantcast Connect

Quantcast also unveiled Quantcast Connect, which brings marketers and publishers directly together in an easy, transparent, expedient, and measurable way within the Quantcast Platform to enhance deal and audience discovery, simplify the buying process, and measure and validate supply deals. Publishers can now showcase their inventory and drive non-endemic leads with marketers, and marketers will be able to broaden their reach and uncover additional sites and segments relevant to their desired audience.

"Leaf Group always supports unique, meaningful ways to present inventory to buyers,'' said Scott Messer, Senior Vice President of Media at Leaf Group. “Quantcast Connect allows us to speak a common language of audience, while also affording discoverability and connectivity. This is a win-win for publishers and buyers."

Quantcast Academy

Today’s news follows Quantcast’s recent announcement of the Quantcast Academy, a free educational and certification program which aims to help individuals and organizations understand the language, tools, and processes of the digital advertising ecosystem as well as gain expertise and certification on the Quantcast Platform. The self-paced, online courses offer real-world examples from experts at Quantcast, dentsu, and MediaCom to enhance the learning experience. With the Quantcast Academy’s customization and flexibility, professionals can stay relevant in today’s ever-changing ad tech world.

Watch Virtual Nova

Quantcast will showcase these innovations in the Quantcast Platform at Virtual NOVA: Simply Smarter Connections. Register here to attend and hear from Quantcast and industry experts on the cookieless future and other key topics.

About Quantcast:

Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

