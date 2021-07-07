Quantcast : Furthers Commitment to Privacy; Names New Chief Privacy Officer

Min-Jae Lee will draw on her deep knowledge of the increasingly complex privacy landscape to continue Quantcast’s privacy-first approach

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the addition of Min-Jae Lee, JD, as its Chief Privacy Officer reporting to Ileana Falticeni, Quantcast General Counsel. Lee joins Quantcast from The Trade Desk and will be responsible for driving Quantcast’s privacy-first approach and helping brands and publishers manage consumer consent.

At The Trade Desk, Lee served as lead privacy counsel and oversaw the company’s global privacy program. During her time at the company, she navigated and addressed the challenges of GDPR, CCPA and the industry’s major privacy developments. Prior to The Trade Desk, Lee spent time at technology and media companies including Spotify and Adobe. She received her law degree, with a focus on intellectual property, technology, and civil liberties, from Stanford University, and is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP), both in the US and in Europe. As a participant in the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Lee is also involved with evaluating proposed policies for the industry.

“Consumer trust is at the core of our business, and adding a privacy veteran with Min-Jae’s level of expertise to our team reflects our focus and commitment,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO, Quantcast. “Min-Jae shares our values of championing the free and open internet with a privacy-first approach and her global perspective will help us continue to lead the market and help our clients to confidently meet the requirements of existing and emerging privacy standards around the world.”

Quantcast is committed to leading the industry’s transition to a privacy-first approach, including adoption of the latest privacy standards developed by IAB Europe. Quantcast Choice, the company’s leading consent management platform (CMP), supports consumer privacy preferences under GDPR, ePrivacy Directive and CCPA and is used by over 25,000 organizations across 25 countries. In her role at Quantcast, Lee will help customers and the industry effectively and efficiently meet the new demands of privacy regulations around the world.

“Growing up in Morocco, Greece, Korea, England, and the US, I’ve developed a unique, global perspective on privacy. Privacy is a socially-driven reflection of society, and we’re in a very interesting time in the evolution of digital advertising, where decisions around privacy are paramount,” said Min-Jae Lee, chief privacy officer at Quantcast. “I chose to join Quantcast because it is leading the market in privacy-driven products through innovative technology, and is a leading force in helping the industry adapt to future changes. I look forward to applying my knowledge to help drive Quantcast’s privacy-first approach to a smooth transition for its customers in the era of advertising without third-party cookies.”

For more information on Quantcast’s commitment to privacy visit: https://www.quantcast.com/privacy/.

Quantcast is actively hiring in many roles across the globe. Visit quantcast.com/careers for more information.

About Quantcast:

Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005142/en/