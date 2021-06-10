Quantcast : Names Seasoned Human Resource Executive as Chief People Officer, Enters New Stage of Growth

Valerie Junger will draw on deep tech industry experience to help reinforce business culture and drive Quantcast’s mission to champion a free and open internet

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced the addition of Valerie Junger as the company’s Chief People Officer (CPO). Junger will draw on her deep human resources (HR) experience to help drive Quantcast’s continued growth and support the company in its mission to achieve a free and open internet.

Junger takes a comprehensive, results-oriented approach to managing people and places, ensuring that all HR activities serve broader business goals. She brings a track record that demonstrates consistent success in a range of high-growth, technology organizations. Junger previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Hillspire LLC, the family office for Eric and Wendy Schmidt. Before that, she worked as Vice President of HR at several global technology firms, including Aerohive Networks, Model N and SSL.

“We’ve worked hard to establish a unique and rewarding company culture directly in line with everything Quantcast stands for. Valerie is the proactive leader that can keep our culture top of mind as our company continues to grow,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO, Quantcast. “Rather than a human resources team simply following the lead of the business, Valerie will ensure our people have a central role in shaping business strategy.”

To attract and retain top talent, Quantcast invests heavily in a broad range of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Junger will ensure that all employees are empowered for success and that Quantcast’s global team is able to collaborate and work effectively toward the common goal of championing a free and open internet.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join Quantcast and work with Konrad and our colleagues around the world. He’s an impressive leader who has instilled a strong sense of compassion in Quantcast’s approach to supporting its employees during a year of dramatic change for the industry and society. I’m looking forward to building on that foundation to help make our employees’ time at Quantcast be the highlight of their career as the company continues to transform digital advertising on the open internet,” said Valerie Junger, Chief People Officer, Quantcast.

The expansion of Quantcast’s executive team continues an exciting year of growth for the company. Quantcast employs more than 600 people across 10 countries. Join the team! Visit quantcast.com/careers as Quantcast is actively hiring in many roles across the globe. For more information about Quantcast, click here.

Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005072/en/