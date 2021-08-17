QuantmRE Leverages Algorand to Launch a User-Friendly Blockchain-Based, Tokenized Home Equity Real Estate Marketplace

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantmRE today announced that it will be leveraging the Algorand protocol to deliver a groundbreaking, blockchain-based real estate marketplace that allows investors -- including individuals, family offices and institutions -- to buy, sell and trade fractionalized interests in the equity in residential homes, thereby enabling digital access to this $18 trillion asset class.



QuantmRE, a leader in originating debt-free Home Equity Agreements (HEAs) that have allowed Homeowners to access millions of dollars of liquidity, is leveraging the blockchain technologies developed by Algorand, a global financial services technology infrastructure company, to revolutionize the way that home equity is financed, transacted and traded. QuantmRE’s Real Estate Marketplace makes it possible for investors to build, model, manage and trade personalized portfolios of home equity in off-market, residential owner-occupied homes with tokenized HEAs.

“QuantmRE’s unique marketplace, which allows homeowners to access the equity in their homes without the burden of monthly payments or additional debt, now makes it possible for investors to build portfolios of equity in residential homes that are not for sale,” said Matthew Sullivan, founder and CEO of QuantmRE.

"We are excited to see Algorand's global decentralized platform being leveraged by innovative thinkers like QuantmRE,” said W. Sean Ford, COO of Algorand. “In pursuing their vision of the world’s largest blockchain-based capital markets system for tokenizing and trading residential home equity on our protocol, they join a rapidly growing ecosystem of companies that are reshaping and expanding access to previously illiquid and closed-off markets.”

About QuantmRE

At a time when homeowners need to access cash more than ever, QuantmRE’s “Equity Freedom” program offers an alternative debt-free solution – the Home Equity Agreement. The agreement enables homeowners to receive a cash lump sum in exchange for a portion of the current and potential future value of their home without taking on any additional debt (no loans, no interest and no monthly payments). In addition to originating Home Equity Agreements, QuantmRE has developed a revolutionary blockchain-based real estate marketplace where individuals, family offices and institutional investors can gain unprecedented access to the multi-trillion-dollar residential real estate asset class by buying, selling and trading fractionalized units of Home Equity Agreements. For more information, visit quantmre.com

About Algorand Inc.

Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for defi, financial institutions and governments to smoothly transition into FutureFi. The technology of choice for more than 700 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.

