Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Correction : Exercise of Warrants

Further to the announcement at 7am on 29 October 2021, the Company wishes to

correct the date of Mr Story’s Placing to 22 February 2021. The other details

of the RNS remain unchanged.



29 October 2021

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

(“QBT” or “the Company”)

Exercise of 17.5m Warrants at 2p

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) wishes to inform shareholders that it has today issued 17,500,000 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each (“Warrant Exercise Shares”) at a price of 2 pence per share, following the exercise of 17,500,000 warrants of the 100,000,000 warrants granted to Mr John Story in relation to the £1m placing announced on 22 February 2021.

The proceeds, amounting to £350,000 (before expenses), will increase QBT’s working capital designated for the Research and Development (“R&D”) programme.

Application will be made for the 17,500,000 Warrant Exercise Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will become effective, and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. on or around 4 November 2021.

Following admission of the Warrant Exercise Shares, the Company’s total issued share capital will comprise 915,051,851 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.