Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Exercise of Warrants

15 December 2021

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

(“QBT” or “the Company”)

Exercise of 30m warrants at 2p,

Director’s REPO agreement and grant of options to non-executive director

Exercise of warrants

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) notifies that it has today issued 30,000,000 ordinary shares (“Warrant Exercise Shares”) at a price of 2 pence per share, following the exercise of 30,000,000 warrants of the 100,000,000 warrants granted to Mr John Story issued as part of the placing announced on 22 February 2021 (“February Placing”). Following this exercise, Mr Story holds a remaining 52,500,000 warrants issued to him as part of the February Placing.

The proceeds, amounting to £600,000 (before expenses), will further increase QBT’s working capital designated for its Research and Development (“R&D”) programme.

Application will be made for the 30,000,000 Warrant Exercise Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will become effective, and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m. on or around 21 December 2021.

Following Admission of the Warrant Exercise Shares, the Company’s total issued share capital will comprise 945,051,851 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Director’s REPO agreement

Francesco Gardin, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has entered into a sale & repurchase agreement (“REPO”) with MC Strategies AG (“MCS”) in respect of 5,000,0000 ordinary shares currently owned by Professor Gardin in the Company (the "Agreement").

MCS is a Swiss company incorporated as part of a demerger of Eufingest SA (“Eufingest”). MCS and Eufingest have the same ultimate beneficial owner.

Professor Gardin has entered into the Agreement in order to fund the payment of a tax bill.

The Agreement provides for MCS to buy 5,000,000 shares from Professor Gardin on 16 December 2021 for 3p per share and for Professor Gardin to repurchase the same number of shares from MCS on 16 June 2022 for 3.185p per share.

In addition to the 5,000,000 shares which are the subject of the Agreement, Professor Gardin is currently the beneficial owner of further 29,284,149 shares in the Company. The 29,284,149 remaining shares represent the 3.1% of the Company’s total issued share capital (following the Admission of the Warrant Exercise Shares).

Grant of Options to Non-Executive Director

The board of QBT is also pleased to inform shareholders that it has granted Reginald Eccles (Non-executive director) with 5,000,000 options over new ordinary shares (the “Options”) of 0.25 pence each in the Company exercisable at a price of 10p at any time before 1 December 2026.

The grant of the Options to Reginald Eccles has been treated as a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Francesco Gardin, being the only director independent of the grant of Options considers, having consulted with the Company’s nominated adviser, that the terms of the grant of Options are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

The notification below is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Francesco Gardin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer & Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc b) LEI 213800FC5DEC582CRZ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.25p each Identification code GB00BVFCZV34 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3p 5,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A single transaction - Price e) Date of the transaction

14 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction

Off Market

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Reginald Eccles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc b) LEI 213800FC5DEC582CRZ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of 0.25p each Identification code GB00BVFCZV34 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 10p 5,000,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A single transaction - Price e) Date of the transaction

14 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction

Off Market

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

