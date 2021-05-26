Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Sipiem Court Hearing Update

05/26/2021 | 02:48am EDT
26 May 2021

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
(“QBT” or “the Company”)

Sipiem Court Hearing Update

The Board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) wishes to inform shareholders that the Court Hearing originally planned for the 26 of May at the Court of Venice (as announced on 11 March) has been delayed by one day to the 27 May 2021.

The Company will make further updates as appropriate.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
+39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance
(Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
+44 (0) 7795 168 157


 


