Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

"Quantum Currency" Crypto Proposed by CMTLabs

08/25/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMTLabs, Inc.  stated today it is proposing creation of a new crypto asset category in the form of "Quantum currencies"

CMTLabs further stated that unlike popular current crypto currencies, the proposed "quantum" currencies would properly function equally well as a balanced SOV (Store of Value) and monetary means of exchange. Dual and equally balanced financial state functionality is achieved by entering a FSP (Financial Super Position) dual value proposition state during a transaction. FSP is the financial equivalent of a qubit entering value states of 0 and 1 simultaneously (super position) during a quantum computer calculation. Qubits "collapse" into a resting state as a 0 or 1 when the calculation is completed (measurement by an outside observer). The same applies to what can be defined as a "quantum currency" crypto asset. When the transaction is completed (measurement), the crypto asset "collapses" into a resting financial state by the observer (recipient) as a balanced currency (0) or SOV (1). FSP capability is achieved by utilizing a CMTLabs developed hybrid use of algorithmic mining/minting management, asset pegged mechanisms and a perpetual "burn pool" currency reserve. SOV functionality would maintain a relatively low financial value increase above a need based asset index similar to the U.S. CPI (Consumer Price Index). The crypto asset value increase would be low enough not to attract "whales" (high stake holder, high return speculator investors) but high enough to attract the retail consumer segment. A "quantum" currency could provide a balanced, reliable, nonvolatile SOV and currency functionality with 100% equitable and inclusive ownership opportunities.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-currency-crypto-proposed-by-cmtlabs-301362241.html

SOURCE CMTLabs


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aPRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG: Notice to the holders of the Mandatory Convertible Bond 2021/2022 (ISIN: DE000A3E5FV1)
DJ
08:23aDUKE ENERGY : connects South Carolina customers to utility assistance; provides energy-saving tips
PR
08:23aJEFFERIES FINANCIAL : ' Clients, Employees and Shareholders Contribute $6 Million to 45 Charities Supporting Those Most in Need in Afghanistan, Haiti, as Well as Military Veterans
BU
08:21aFELLOW FINANCE : expands its Management Team
AQ
08:21aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Announces 2021 Interim Results (H Shares)
PR
08:21aPRESS RELEASE : Foresight Begins Proof of Concept Project with a Leading Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer
DJ
08:21aFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Begins Proof of Concept Project with a Leading Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer
EQ
08:19aSELF STORAGE : SSG - reporting of transactions made by persons closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
08:19aChristy Sports Powder Daze is Back and Now the Only Large Scale Ski and Snowboard Clearance Sale of Its Kind
GL
08:18aACE GLOBAL BUSINESS ACQUISITION LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"