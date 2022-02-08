Canadian ITAD and E-Waste Recycler completes two acquisitions in early 2022 to continue aggressive growth trajectory

Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP, Canada's largest I.T. Asset Disposition (ITAD) and Electronics Recycling service provider, has announced the acquisitions of REfficient and TechReset. Hamilton, ON based REfficient specializes in equipment reuse in the telecom sector serving customers in Canada and 14 other countries. Mississauga, ON based TechReset is an ITAD company with a strong presence in Canada and USA. Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP acquired assets of GEEP, Costa Rica, in February 2021. These acquisitions further Quantum's ambitions to provide the complete solution to a wider market base across North and Latin America through sustainable reuse and recycling of end-of-life electronics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005332/en/

QUANTUM LIFECYCLE PARTNERS LP ACQUIRES TECHRESET AND REFFICIENT (Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition to acquisitions, Quantum is strengthening its team with recent additions. In November 2021, Quantum welcomed Susan Murray to the team as Director, Repair Services. Susan brings 10+ years of experience in the repair business focusing on consumer electronics, appliances, and computers. Gary Kasper, Ph.D., MBA, has joined in the role of Manager, Customer Operations, to bolster the business development team’s financial and data analysis capabilities. David Borins has joined as a Director, Business Development, with 9 years of experience in the sustainability and renewable energy space.

Gary Diamond, President of Quantum, said, "We aim to be our customers' most trusted partner. By adding REfficient and TechReset under Quantum's banner, we are positioned to deliver greater value to our stakeholders by preserving our planet through additional reuse and recycling of electronics, better serving our customers, and building a strong team of sustainability superheroes."

Quantum is retaining all of REfficient's full-time staff including REfficient Founder & CEO Stephanie McLarty. Ms. McLarty, who is joining the leadership team at Quantum as Head of Sustainability, commented, "Since starting the company 11 years ago, I'm really proud of what my team has accomplished. In recent years we've ensured over 150,000 assets were reused annually and have been leaders in sustainability. Customers have come to rely on our sustainability reporting, as well as our innovative eco-friendly marketing practices and operational initiatives. I look forward to growing these initiatives with Quantum".

Jack McSorley, Founder & CEO of TechReset, will continue with Quantum as a leadership team member. "We are excited to join the Quantum team and look forward to growing a truly world-class organization together," said McSorley. "Since founding TechReset in 2001, I have worked tirelessly to build a strong team that helps companies monetize their end-of-life I.T. assets. I believe that by joining forces with Quantum, we are setting up TechReset's employees and customers for continued success."

About Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP

Quantum is both an I.T. Asset Disposition company and an E-Waste Recycling service provider. Through this strategic pairing of services, we cover every step of the I.T. disposition process, from data destruction to refurbishment, resale and recycling. We draw on more than 30 years of corporate history, a national footprint, commitment to the environment, and robust systems and processes to develop customized solutions for our clients across all sectors.

About REfficient Inc.

REfficient is a reuse services company in the telecom sector. Founded in 2010, REfficient is based in Hamilton, ON and has served customers across Canada and in 14 other countries. REfficient has been a Certified B Corp since 2012, and was named six times to the "Best for the World" list for the company's positive environmental impact.

About TechReset

TechReset, founded in 2001, is an I.T. Asset Disposition company based in Mississauga, ON, specializing in e-waste disposition for key customers across North America in a wide variety of industries, including financial, healthcare, education and government. TechReset has a strong presence in the electronics reuse/remarketing space, giving a second life to used electronics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005332/en/