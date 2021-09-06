Quantum Machines : Raises $50M to Make Quantum Computers Ubiquitous and Disruptive Across all Industries

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , creator of the Quantum Orchestration Platform, announced today that it has secured $50 million in Series B funding to expand its growth into quantum cloud computing and drive its worldwide distribution. The latest round was led by Red Dot Capital Partners with the participation of Exor, Claridge Israel, Samsung NEXT, Valor Equity Partners, Atreides Management LP, and joined by TLV Partners, Battery Ventures, 2i Ventures, an affiliate of Altshuler Shaham as well as other existing investors. Yaniv Stern, Managing Partner at Red Dot Capital Partners, will join Quantum Machines' board of directors.

Quantum Machines was founded in 2018 with the vision to bring about useful quantum computers. To that end, the company has developed a revolutionary orchestration platform that makes it seamless to realize the potential of all quantum processors. Within just a few years, QM has established itself as the leading provider of control and orchestration systems for quantum computing across companies and research centers with a customer base now spanning 15 countries.

"Quantum processors hold the potential for immense computational power, far beyond those of any classical processor we could ever develop, and they will impact each and every aspect of our lives," said Dr. Itamar Sivan, CEO of Quantum Machines. "Given that we work with so many of the global leaders in the field, we are in an incredible position to make this happen sooner than ever believed possible. Our latest funding represents the largest ever investment in a non-full-stack quantum startup and is a major step forward towards implementing an effective cloud infrastructure for quantum computers."

The company has recently announced significant milestones to propel quantum development, releasing QUA , the first standard universal language for quantum computers, and the Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) - increasing quantum R&D teams' productivity by orders of magnitude. The advanced capabilities and infrastructure enable researchers to execute the highly complex algorithms necessary for tackling the most advanced challenges facing quantum computing, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibrations, and more.

Focused on expansion, the company has also seen major growth over the past 12 months, tripling its interdisciplinary team of physicists and engineers based in Israel, France, Germany, Canada, and the United States. QM's customers are among the leaders in the industry, including multinational corporations, leading government laboratories, academic institutions, and startups at the forefront of quantum development.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges the world faced in 2020, we've had a year of remarkable achievements," said Dr. Yonatan Cohen, co-founder, and CTO of Quantum Machines. "Quantum technology development is rapidly accelerating, and researchers require tools that can push their capabilities to the next level. Quantum Machines is focused on solving a critical bottleneck with quantum research and development, providing the best infrastructure capable of the most advanced algorithms and scaling at the rate of development."

QM intends to utilize the funding round to continue growing the already robust QOP, further the adoption of QUA, and release breakthrough technologies in the coming year. Additionally, the company plans to open offices in new countries to help grow the size of the team and target talented quantum developers around the globe.

About Quantum Machines

QM's full-stack Quantum Orchestration Platform enables an entirely new approach to controlling and operating quantum processors. Capable of running even the most complex algorithms – from near-term applications of quantum computers to challenges of quantum-error-correction – the Quantum Orchestration Platform allows users to realize the potential of all quantum processors right out of the box via its powerful, yet intuitive, programming language QUA.

Media Contact:

Lazer Cohen

lazer@westraycommunications.com

+1347-753-8256

SOURCE Quantum Machines