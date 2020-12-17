Log in
Quantzig : Launches a Comprehensive Portfolio of IoT Analytics Solutions for Utilities | Request a Free Demo for Personalized Solution Insights

12/17/2020 | 09:16am EST
Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, proudly announces the launch of its advanced portfolio of IoT analytics solutions for the utilities industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005009/en/

Quantzig’s comprehensive portfolio of IoT analytics solutions for utilities (Graphic: Business Wire)

View Quantzig’s comprehensive portfolio of IoT analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/34b73Ot

The utilities industry is radically evolving in every aspect, including how energy is generated, stored, utilized, and delivered. Given the impact of technology and drastic transformations in this sector over the last decade, it is evident that IoT analytics can drive end-to-end digital transformations with reliability, stability, and security. However, amid this promise, challenges associated with data integration and effective data management remain a major concern for utilities companies.

These challenges are further compounded with the integration of embedded sensors and IoT technology. And to tackle these complexities leading utility companies are now turning to analytics to redefine their approaches and sharpen their data integration capabilities.

Businesses looking to differentiate themselves are leveraging the power of IoT analytics to gain insights that they cannot generate from their existing approaches. Request a proposal to learn why it might be your next source of competitive advantage.

Addressing these challenges is an uphill task for those who lack the capabilities and analytics skills to analyze and draw conclusive insights from sensor data. With the availability of several off-the-shelf tools and machine learning algorithms that help analyze machine data, utilities companies can now leverage IoT analytics to acquire the speed and agility required to stay ahead of the curve.

Contact us to know how you can benefit by analyzing real-time, machine-generated data sets with the help of IoT analytics.

Enhancing Businesses Critical Operations with IoT Analytics

Quantzig’s all-encompassing IoT analytics solutions portfolio is designed to help companies analyze data from various connected devices. The primary purpose of our IoT analytics solutions revolve around empowering utilities companies with detailed information and insights to improve processes.

Quantzig’s IoT analytics solutions help utilities to integrate data with analytics and visualization so you can:

  • Drive maximum value from all your smart grid investments
  • Develop robust strategies to drive business growth and revenue
  • Automate processes across your IoT infrastructure
  • Reduce maintenance costs and improve the asset utilization rate
  • Identify new business opportunities and revenue streams

     

Book a FREE Demo to learn how leading utility companies make crucial business decisions using Quantzig’s IoT analytics solutions.

Why Collaborate with Quantzig?

Quantzig’s cross-functional team comprises seasoned analytics experts and data science professionals who have the expertise and skill it takes to design and build systems tailored to your business's needs and equip you with data-driven insights for prudent decision-making. With a huge clientele, which ranges from CEOs to BU heads of Fortune 500 utility companies, we have played an active part in improving the business outcomes of leading companies. Our market position and huge clientele also reflect our ability to deliver on our promise through results obtained within a short span.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the upcoming trends in IoT analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


