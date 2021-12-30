Quarterly BSR-1: Outstanding Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks – September 2021

Bank credit growth continued to be driven by growth in personal loans, which accounted for 27.4 per cent of total credit in September 2021 as compared with 25.0 per cent one year ago and 19.3 per cent five years ago.

Industrial sector's demand for bank credit moderated during the COVID-19 pandemic; its share in outstanding credit declined to 28.0 per cent in September 2021 from 29.9 per cent a year ago.

As private corporate sector's demand for bank credit continued to moderate and the credit share of the household sector 2 increased further, the share of borrowers with relatively small-sized loans (with credit limit up to Rs. one crore) increased to 47.2 per cent of total credit vis-a-vis 44.4 per cent one year ago and 37.1 per cent five years ago.

The share of female individual borrowers in total credit stood at 9.8 per cent in terms of amount and 31.3 per cent in number of credit accounts in September 2021; their share in the incremental credit during the last one year (September 2021 over September 2020) stood higher at 20.5 per cent in loan amount and 44.8 per cent in terms of number of accounts.