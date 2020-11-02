The Central Bank of Cyprus has today released the publication Quarterly Financial Accounts (QFA) which provides aggregated data on the financial assets and liabilities by economic sector for the reference quarter ending June 2020.

The QFA comprises tables displaying the aggregated financial assets and liabilities for each of the following sectors:

Domestic economy (all resident sectors) Non-financial corporations Monetary financial institutions Investment funds Other financial institutions Insurance corporations Pension funds General government Households and non-profit institutions Rest of the world

The QFA publication is available in English and Greek.