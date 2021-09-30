Log in
Quarterly Sector Accounts - 2. quarter of 2021

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
According to seasonally adjusted data, the total of monetary and non-monetary income of households compared to the previous quarter increased in real terms by 3.9%. The real consumption per capita increased by 4.8%, quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). The saving rate decreased by 3.2 percentage point (p. p.).

Non-financial corporations: the profit rate decreased, q-o-q; the investment rate increased

The profit ratein the Q2 2021 was 46.4%, which is by 0.6 percentage point (p. p.) less, quarter-on-quarter; however, it is by 3.0 p. p.1 more, year-on-year. The total labour costs of non-financial corporations increased by 9.7%1, y-o-y. Year-on-year indices are, to a considerable extent, influenced by a low comparison basis (the second quarter of 2020).

The investment rateslightly increased by 0.1 p. p., q-o-q, and reached 26.6%. It decreased by 3.3 p. p.1, year-on-year.

Households: both income and consumption significantly increased

Thetotal of real monetary and non-monetary income of households per capitaincreased in the Q2 2021 by 3.9%, q-o-q, and by 6.4%1 in the year-on-year comparison. Household real consumption per capita increased by 4.8%, q-o-q. It increased by 8.6%1 in the year-on-year comparison.

Theaverage monthly income from employment reached CZK 38 8901 in the Q2 2021 and it increased in real terms by 3.9%, q-o-q; in the y-o-y comparison, it increased by 10.1%1. The considerable year-on-year increase of income from employment also reflected a decrease of money paid to employees within the "Antivirus" programme that is not wages2 according to the ESA 2010 methodology, therefore this decrease contributed to the y-o-y increase of wages.

Thesaving rate reached 21.3%. In the quarter-on-quarter comparison, the household saving rate was thus by 3.2 p. p. lower; inthe y-o-y comparison, it decreased by 2.1 p. p.1. The investment rate in the household sector increased by 0.2 p. p., quarter-on-quarter, and reached 9.5%.

GDP estimate refinement

Concurrently, the gross domestic product (GDP) estimate has been refined. The GDP increased by 1.0% in the q-o-q comparison and by 8.1%, y-o-y, in the Q2 2021. For the time series of GDP resources and uses see: https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/hdp_ts.

Data of quarterly sector accounts are seasonally adjusted unless otherwise stated.

The news releases of Eurostat on quarterly sector accounts are published later. The latest published information for the first quarter of 2021 is available at:
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-euro-indicators/-/2-28072021-AP ,
https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-euro-indicators/-/2-05072021-AP .

Quarterly sector accounts data are published on the CZSO website in the tables of Transactions in Products and Distributive Transactions by Sector: http://apl.czso.cz/pll/rocenka/rocenkavyber.kvart_qsa?mylang=EN&oblast=@RU and Quarterly Non-financial Sector Accounts (Current and Capital Accounts):
http://apl.czso.cz/pll/rocenka/rocenkavyber.kvart_qsa_mat?mylang=EN&oblast=@RU

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
