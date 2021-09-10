Quarterly Statistical Digest - August 2021
Published: Monday August 30th, 2021
Amended: Friday September 10th, 2021
The Quarterly Statistical Digest, August 2021, which was initially published on August 30, 2021 is being re-published to update tables 5.1 - 5.4 and to include several other tables on public sector debt & financing tables in an appendix.A synopsis of the tables in the appendix can be found in the table of contents.
For complete viewing of monetary, financial, fiscal and real sector statistics through June 2021, please click on the document below.
