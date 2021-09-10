Log in
Quarterly Statistical Digest - August 2021

09/10/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Quarterly Statistical Digest - August 2021 Published: Monday August 30th, 2021 Amended: Friday September 10th, 2021

The Quarterly Statistical Digest, August 2021, which was initially published on August 30, 2021 is being re-published to update tables 5.1 - 5.4 and to include several other tables on public sector debt & financing tables in an appendix.A synopsis of the tables in the appendix can be found in the table of contents.

For complete viewing of monetary, financial, fiscal and real sector statistics through June 2021, please click on the document below.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 18:31:04 UTC.


