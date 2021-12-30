Press release: 12.700-291/21

Quarterly government debt at the end of September 2021: €333.2 bn or 84.1% of GDP

Vienna,2021-12-30 - According to Statistics Austria, government debtamounted to €333.2 bn or 84.1% of GDP at the end of the third quarter 2021. Government debt thereby was €1.5 bn lower than at the end of the second quarter 2021 and decreased in the debt ratioby 2.1 percentage points of GDP. Compared to the end of the third quarter 2020 (€300.7 bn or 78.5% of GDP), quarterly government debt increased in absolute terms by €32.5 bn and in relative terms by 5.6 percentage points of GDP. By financial instruments, €287.4 bn of government debt were debt securities, €44 bn loans and €1.8 bn deposits.

"The economic recovery in the third quarter also had an impact on the national budget. Compared to the previous quarter, the debt ratio has declined by 2.1 percentage points to 84.1%. Despite this decline, the ratio is 13.5 points above the fourth quarter of 2019 before the Corona crisis and thus far from the Maastricht target," says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Government deficit amounted to €0.4 bn in the third quarter 2021, this accounts for 0.4% of quarterly GDP. Compared to the third quarter 2020 (Government deficit of €5.1 bn or 5.3% of quarterly GDP), this means a decrease by €4.7 bn and in relative terms by 4.9 percentage points of GDP.

