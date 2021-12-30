Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Quarterly government debt at the end of September 2021: 333.2 bn or 84.1% of GDP

12/30/2021 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release: 12.700-291/21

Quarterly government debt at the end of September 2021: €333.2 bn or 84.1% of GDP

Vienna,2021-12-30 - According to Statistics Austria, government debtamounted to €333.2 bn or 84.1% of GDP at the end of the third quarter 2021. Government debt thereby was €1.5 bn lower than at the end of the second quarter 2021 and decreased in the debt ratioby 2.1 percentage points of GDP. Compared to the end of the third quarter 2020 (€300.7 bn or 78.5% of GDP), quarterly government debt increased in absolute terms by €32.5 bn and in relative terms by 5.6 percentage points of GDP. By financial instruments, €287.4 bn of government debt were debt securities, €44 bn loans and €1.8 bn deposits.

"The economic recovery in the third quarter also had an impact on the national budget. Compared to the previous quarter, the debt ratio has declined by 2.1 percentage points to 84.1%. Despite this decline, the ratio is 13.5 points above the fourth quarter of 2019 before the Corona crisis and thus far from the Maastricht target," says Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

Government deficit amounted to €0.4 bn in the third quarter 2021, this accounts for 0.4% of quarterly GDP. Compared to the third quarter 2020 (Government deficit of €5.1 bn or 5.3% of quarterly GDP), this means a decrease by €4.7 bn and in relative terms by 4.9 percentage points of GDP.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.



© STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Last Changed 30.12.2021

Print Top

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria - Bundesanstalt Statistik Österreich published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aConversion of Convertible debentures in to shares in JM AB (publ)
AQ
04:01aChange in the number of shares and votes in Endomines
AQ
04:01aNumber of shares and votes in Medicover
AQ
04:01aCooTek (Cayman) Inc. Tells the Story Behind the Success of Hotties Up Published by Smillage
PR
04:00aShare Buyback Transaction Details December 23 – December 29, 2021
AQ
03:59aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:57aCHINLINK INTERNATIONAL : 2021/2022 Interim Report
PU
03:57aSINO HOTELS : Resignation of Executive Director
PU
03:57aAHROPROSPERIS BANK : Deposit New Year's offer at 11.75% in UAH and 3% in USD
PU
03:57aSHUI ON LAND : List of directors and their role and function
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1