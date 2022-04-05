Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Quebec extends mask mandate as new COVID wave spreads in Canada

04/05/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman adjusts her mask while she waits in line as the city's public health unit holds a walk-in clinic testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Montreal

MONTREAL (Reuters) -Quebec will require masks to be worn in indoor public spaces for all of April, delaying a plan to relax the measure by the middle of the month as it and other Canadian provinces face a new COVID-19 wave, a top public health official said on Tuesday.

The province, the second most populous in Canada, will become one of the last parts of North America to continue a mask mandate in public indoor places like stores, with health officials projecting a rise in cases and hospitalizations.

"We do not expect the mask will be needed after the month of April," Dr. Luc Boileau, the province's interim public health director, told reporters. "But we have to wait and see how the progression of this wave will be."

Prince Edward Island said on Tuesday it would extend a mask mandate for public places in that province until April 28.

Much of Canada is facing a fresh COVID-19 wave just as authorities eased measures to curb the spread of the virus, which included a mask mandate for most public areas.

Quebec last month announced a plan to end mandatory masking, but public health officials changed their recommendations due to the new wave of infections, Boileau said.

"It has shown us that it's able to move the number of cases very high," he said. "And the impact of it on the community and in fact on the health system, namely the hospital capacity, is something really worrying."

Quebec on Tuesday reported 1,479 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, up 72 compared from the previous day.

The province also added 2,615 new cases, although health officials and studies suggest infections are underestimated due to the widespread use of home tests.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, dropped its mask mandate for all areas except healthcare settings and public transit last month. Its health ministry said on Tuesday that local health units can impose their own measures, and the province's hospitals can deal with the surge, although Ontario's Science Advisory Table is revising its modelling.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Allison Lampert


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pRussian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions
RE
01:26pIndia condemns killings in Ukraine's Bucha in apparent hardening of stance
RE
01:24pU.S. winter wheat health among worst ever, yield prospects dicey -Braun
RE
01:21pU.S. accounting watchdog sanctions KPMG's ex-vice chair of audit
RE
01:19pUK, U.S., Australia agree to work on hypersonics under defence pact
RE
01:18pU.S. government may need more than 100,000 charging stations - testimony
RE
01:17pLuxury retailer Farfetch invests in Neiman Marcus
RE
01:14pEU sees soft wheat exports climbing to 40 mln T in 2022/23
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 Russian embassy staff
RE
01:12pPortugal to expel 10 staff members of russian embassy, foreign m…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Xos, Inc. Delivers 15 Fully-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators..

HOT NEWS