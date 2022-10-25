Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Quebec separatist party calls on Canada to split with British monarchy

10/25/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Canada's Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks to journalists before Question Period in the House of Commons foyer on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's Quebec separatist party on Tuesday called on the federal government to sever ties with the British monarchy, saying the recent transfer of the crown to King Charles was an opportunity to do so.

Outlining a parliamentary motion, which is unlikely to be adopted, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said allegiance to a foreign sovereign was not only outdated, but also expensive.

A vote on the proposal is scheduled for Wednesday.

"The recent changing of the guard in England is an opportunity for Quebecers and Canadians to free themselves from a dilapidated monarchical link," Blanchet said in a statement.

Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Canada, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

Cutting ties with the monarchy would require amending the constitution, which would need the support of at least seven provincial legislatures representing more than 50% of the population, plus parliament.

A growing number of Canadians do not want a foreign monarch to represent them despite deep historical ties to Britain and affection for the queen, but there is little political will for constitutional reform.

Quebec has never formally approved the constitution and its residents feel little attachment with Britain, polls show.

Britain colonized Canada beginning in the late 1500s, and the country remained part of the British empire until 1982. Now it is a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries that have the British monarch as head of state.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:33pIvory Coast starts construction on first biomass power plant
RE
02:32pGlobal shares rise, as Sterling rallies and dollar retreats
RE
02:19pQuebec separatist party calls on Canada to split with British monarchy
RE
02:16pProsecutor says star witness may be 'reluctant' in Trump company trial
RE
02:16pExclusive-U.N. could administer over $3 billion in funds to aid Venezuela
RE
02:12pExclusive: united nations, u.s. officials discussing proposals t…
RE
02:10pMexico says Trump-era border program formally ends
RE
02:08pMichael Gove appointed UK 'levelling up' minister - statement
RE
02:08pU.S. consumer agency to move forward with 'open banking' rule this week
RE
02:07pBritish meat industry warns new red tape could hammer exports to EU
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon...
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
4GE adjusted profit falls 19% on supply snarls, renewable unit weakness
5Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying

HOT NEWS