Quebec unlocks world's only maple syrup strategic reserve to keep pancake lovers happy

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Maple syrup producers
in the Canadian province of Quebec are releasing more than half
of the world's only strategic reserve of the sweet topping to
keep up with soaring demand - avoiding a sticky situation for
pancake lovers.
Sales of maple syrup have climbed since the pandemic spread
last year and led to more people eating at home, according to
Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP), a group that manages the
reserve.
Adding to the syrup squeeze, Quebec's harvest this year was
the smallest in three years due to unusually warm weather. Maple
syrup is made from the sap of maple trees in eastern North
America, when alternating freezing and thawing temperatures in
spring cause sap to flow.
Quebec forests generate nearly three-quarters of the world's
maple syrup under a quota system that centrally manages supply.
So prized is the province's golden syrup that thieves stole C$18
million worth https://www.reuters.com/article/canada-maplesyrup-heist-idUSL1E8NIAE920121218
of it from the reserve in 2012.
QMSP said this month it would release more than half of the
100 million pound (45 million kg)reserve by early next year.
"There is no cause for concern: our organization has the
tools in place to meet demand," said QMSP President Serge
Beaulieu.
The Global Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve spans 267,000
square feet (24,805 square meters), the equivalent of five
football fields, securing syrup in sterilized 45-gallon
(170-liter) barrels stacked five-high.
QMSP is also approving 7 million new taps during the next
three years, a 14% increase, to bolster production.
