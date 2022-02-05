Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Queen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne

02/05/2022 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Sandringham ahead of Accession day

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth kicked off celebrations for the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne by inviting local community groups on Saturday to her Sandringham residence in the east of England.

Sunday will mark the queen's platinum jubilee https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/queen-elizabeth-quietly-marks-70-years-british-throne-2022-02-04, a first for a British monarch.

Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand on the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on an international tour.

Buckingham Palace said her guests at Sandringham included Angela Wood, who as a cookery student in 1953 helped to create Coronation Chicken, a curry and mayonnaise-based dish invented to celebrate Elizabeth's reign and that is still enjoyed today.

The queen also cut a celebratory cake baked by a local resident and heard a rendition of "Congratulations" played by a concert band.

Elizabeth has continued to carry out official duties https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/queen-elizabeths-reign-second-golden-age-britain-2022-02-03 well into her 90s, but has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by doctors to rest.

However, Buckingham Palace on Friday released footage ahead of Sunday's landmark, showing her viewing items from previous royal jubilees, such as a fan given to her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to mark her 50th year on the throne in 1887, signed by family, friends and politicians.

Ironically Elizabeth was not destined to be monarch at her birth, and became queen only because her uncle Edward VIII abdicated to be with American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

But in 2015, she overtook Victoria as Britain's longest-reigning sovereign in a line that traces its origin back to Norman King William I and his 1066 conquest of England.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09aExplosion rocks busy market in eastern Congo city of Beni
RE
08:55aVenezuelan court upholds long prison stints for 'Citgo Six'
RE
08:52aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
08:50aQueen Elizabeth begins celebrations to mark 70 years on throne
RE
08:41aTurkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
08:37aTurkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19
RE
08:22aCoups, COVID and row over Israel test African leaders at summit
RE
08:20aWHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier
RE
08:20aWHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier
RE
08:02aMadagascar braces for cyclone Batsirai after Ana's devastation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
4Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
5Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..

HOT NEWS