Before slicing into the cake baked by local Sandringham resident, the 95-year-old queen laughed, as she was told that the cake was 'upside down' from her perspective so media pictures would capture the writing on the icing.

The room of locally invited community groups laughed along with the monarch on Saturday (February 5), as she concluded "I can probably read it upside down."

Sunday will mark the queen's platinum (70th) jubilee, a first for a British monarch.