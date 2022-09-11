Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Queen Elizabeth's coffin departs for Edinburgh

09/11/2022 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Elizabeth's oak coffin, which has been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, was placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers.

Accompanied by the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, the cortege slowly made its way from the remote castle. It will wind through small towns and villages to Edinburgh where the coffin will be taken to the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Tens of thousands have gathered at royal palaces in the days since Elizabeth's death on Thursday to leave flowers and to pay their respects.

Her coffin will later be flown to London and there will be a somber procession when it is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for four days.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aOkinawa voters re-elect opposition-backed governor -media
RE
07:35aUSAID pledges $60 million of funding for Sri Lanka
RE
07:23aTaiwan says three Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
RE
07:11aOpposition-backed Okinawa governor re-elected -Okinawa TV
RE
07:04aGreek PM wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite "unacceptable" comments
RE
07:00aPM says Greece has taken action to secure winter energy supplies
RE
06:51aWINTER CAN LEAD TO RAPID DE-OCCUPATION : Zelenskiy
RE
06:48aRussia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
RE
06:47aSouth Africa's Eskom to reduce power cuts throughout week
RE
06:44aFrance to agree deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE - RUSSIA IS PURSUING A DELIBERATE MISIN…
2France to agree deal with Romania to increase Ukraine grain exports - m..
3Gazprom's planned gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine at same level
4Ukraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK s..
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LIKELY WITHDRAWN UNITS FROM…

HOT NEWS