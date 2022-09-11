Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Queen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Balmoral Castle

09/11/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died at age 96

BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - A hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin left Balmoral Castle, her home in the Scottish Highlands, on Sunday to begin a six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

(Reporting by Russell Cheyne in Balmoral; Writing by William James; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aJapan's govt considering scrapping cap on overseas arrivals - Nikkei
RE
06:05aU.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman aims to quell health fears at Pennsylvania rally
RE
05:41aUkraine forces advance north after fall of Russian stronghold
RE
05:13aQueen Elizabeth's coffin leaves Balmoral Castle
RE
04:43aUAE H1 tourism revenues top $5 billion - vice president
RE
04:30aSmall plane with three crew on board missing in Congo, minister says
RE
04:13aMali leader wants 'compensation' for release of Ivorian soldiers
RE
04:09aDutch unions secure 9.25% pay raise deal for rail workers
RE
04:05aIslamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid, militia says
RE
03:42aGazprom's planned gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine at same level
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE - RUSSIA IS PURSUING A DELIBERATE MISIN…
2Ukraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK s..
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LIKELY WITHDRAWN UNITS FROM…
4Okinawa voters expected to turn backs on central govt despite China thr..
5Canada's Conservatives pick populist in bid to oust Trudeau's Liberals

HOT NEWS