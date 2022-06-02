Log in
Queen Elizabeth to miss Friday Jubilee event due to mobility discomfort

06/02/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth will no longer attend Friday's Service of Thanksgiving for her seven decades as monarch after experiencing some mobility discomfort when she appeared at a military parade on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

The queen had been due to attend the service at St Paul's Cathedral on the second day of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier on Thursday she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, waving to thousands of well wishers.

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," the palace said.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
03:18pBeaming Queen Elizabeth waves to Jubilee crowds, will miss Friday service
03:17pFED POLICYMAKERS : September rate hike a question of how big, not if
03:10pThai parliament passes $93 bln budget bill at first reading
03:08pSuspect in Buffalo mass shooting pleads not guilty to 25 counts
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.43% to Settle at $8.4850 -- Data Talk
03:00pDollar falls as investors reach for riskier currencies
02:55pFord to invest $3.7 billion for production of EVs, gas-powered vehicles
02:51pU.S. charges Stellantis unit in diesel emissions probe
