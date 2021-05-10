Queen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth will
present Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-pandemic agenda on
Tuesday in a speech written by the government that will set out
the new laws that ministers intend to pass in the coming year.
The grand 'State Opening of Parliament', a heavily
choreographed and costumed ceremony led by the 95-year-old
monarch, will this year involve face masks, social distancing,
and fewer guests.
The speech will set out Johnson's policymaking priorities as
he plans Britain's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks
to fulfil the promises he made to voters in 2019 on creating new
opportunities for left-behind regions and communities.
Since his election, Johnson's government has been
overwhelmed by efforts to manage a coronavirus pandemic that has
shuttered swathes of the economy and put voters in months of
restrictive lockdowns.
Now, with Britain's vaccination programme far ahead of most
international peers and the spread of the virus contained at
very low levels, Johnson is hoping to revive his so-called
'levelling up' narrative.
The speech will contain reforms to the education system,
including some to help adults access life-long learning. This is
seen by ministers as key to reshaping the British labour force
and making it better placed to adapting to new technologies in
areas like climate change.
"These new laws are the rocket fuel that we need to level up
this country and ensure equal opportunities for all," Johnson
said in a statement before the speech. "We know that having the
right skills and training is the route to better, well-paid
jobs."
The Queen's Speech usually lasts around 10 minutes and is
fleshed out by a raft of documents containing details of
legislative proposals, consultation plans and other policy
papers.
It is expected to detail plans for new asylum rules, reforms
of the social care system and to make good a manifesto promise
to scrap legislation which limits government's powers to call
new elections.
