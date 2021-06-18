Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Queen Máxima has video conference with Côte d'Ivoire on digital financial services

06/18/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News item | 17-06-2021 | 09:40

On Thursday 17 June Her Majesty Queen Máxima will meet virtually with government representatives of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to discuss the importance of digital financial services for the country's economic development. Queen Máxima is the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development.

In Côte d'Ivoire 41% of people older than 15 have a bank account (Global Findex 2017), up from 34% in 2014. The increase is mainly due to the use of digital payment methods and small loans. People with low incomes, small business owners, women and people in remote areas make the least use of financial services. This restricts their scope for development. According to a recent study by the World Bank Group (2020), around 37% of businesses in Côte d'Ivoire, mainly small businesses, had to temporarily close their doors due to the coronavirus measures. The study also revealed that 71% of households have experienced such a severe fall in income that they are no longer able to cover the costs of basic necessities.

Queen Máxima will hold bilateral meetings with Côte d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Patrick Achi, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani, Minister of Economy and Finance Adama Coulibaly, Minister of the Digital Economy, Telecommunications and Innovation Roger Félix Adom and Minister of Trade and Industry Souleymane Diarrassouba. She will discuss with them what is needed in terms of policy and regulations to ensure good access to and secure use of digital financial services, especially for disadvantaged groups. The role of financial inclusion in economic recovery during and after the coronavirus crisis will also be on the agenda. On a virtual field visit Queen Máxima will speak about the specific needs of SME owners who use digital financial services. Tailored solutions can help them build a financial buffer and raise their income, enabling them to invest in their future and increase their resilience.

The African continent is one of Queen Máxima's priority regions as UNSGSA. In early March she spoke with President Ramaphosa of South Africa, who was previously also Chairperson of the African Union (Government Information Service press release no. 56). She paid virtual visits to Togo in April (Government Information Service press release no. 113) and to Senegal in January (Government Information Service press release no. 13). During this last visit she also spoke with Governor Tiémoko Meyliet Koné of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), which serves the eight countries of the West African Monetary Union (WAEMU). Côte d'Ivoire is one of those eight countries, alongside Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.

Disclaimer

Dutch Royal House published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aEL POLLO LOCO  : testing drone delivery
AQ
06:41aINVESTEC  : Financing transaction to enhance water resources and tackle SA's acid mine drainage problem
PU
06:39aRENAULT  : agrees deal with unions on remote working
RE
06:39aSOLON EIENDOM  : Sbb launching offer to acquire shares in solon eiendom asa
AQ
06:39aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS  : NanoScience Gains Momentum in Quantum Computing
PU
06:39aSAVILLS  : Will the economic recovery be from Covid-19 follow ‘normal' patterns?
PU
06:38aTOSHIBA  : Ahead of crucial AGM, Toshiba board chairman vows to be 'agent of positive change'
RE
06:37aSUBARU  : to temporarily shut its plants in July due to chip shortage
RE
06:37aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA  : A Half-Day Participation at HKRMA – 2021 Hong Kong Retail Summit
PU
06:37aDGAP-DD  : wallstreet:online AG english
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS