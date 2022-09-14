Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Queen's coffin taken across London to lie in state

09/14/2022 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "Small and personal" is how a senior royal official described Wednesday's solemn military procession through central London.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin was carried on a gun carriage, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state for four days.

King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior family members followed behind in near silence.

Guns fired every minute in Hyde Park, and parliament's famous Big Ben bell tolled.

The queen's death, at the age of 96 on Thursday at Balmoral, has plunged Britain into mourning for a monarch who reigned for 70 years.

On Tuesday, as in Edinburgh, people had already begun lining up to be the first to file past the coffin, this time in the oldest part of what was formerly the royal palace of Westminster.

Those who'd already spent the night waiting and sleeping on the streets were rewarded with a wristband to secure their places.

"She's been a rock that's always been there, you know, politicians change, wars have happened but the queen has always been there, and it's the end of an era."

"Although it's very exciting to be here, it's to pay homage to her and respect for her, for all that she's done for us and given us over the years. You know, she's been absolutely brilliant."

On Monday comes a far bigger, full-scale ceremonial procession and elaborate state funeral.

It will be attended by a clutch of world leaders inside Westminster Abbey, and watched by many millions outside and on TV.

The last time the world witnessed such a spectacle was seven decades ago - following the death of Queen Elizabeth's father King George VI.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:52aRussia sanctions British PR executives and defence lobbyists
RE
11:41aRivian ceo - seeing some semi-conductors related supply constrai…
RE
11:40aSwiss unveil bust of late Thai king Bhumibol
RE
11:37aRussia has introduced sanctions against 30 heads of british pr c…
RE
11:31aBiden plans to nominate Lynne Tracy as U.S. envoy to Russia, CNN reports
RE
11:31aChina's Chengdu to lift citywide COVID lockdown on Thursday
RE
11:26aItalian govt moves to restore pay cap for top civil servants
RE
11:25aBritain's state funerals over the last 100 years
RE
11:24aBritain's state funerals over the last 100 years
RE
11:22aS.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for August -customs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2ITM Power : Final Results
3Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges
4UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflat..
5Wait! Not so fast...

HOT NEWS