Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Queen to attend UK Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry

05/06/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets Switzerland's President Cassis at Windsor Castle

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth plans to attend major celebrations to mark her 70 years on the British throne next month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, but two out-of-favour royals, Princes Andrew and Harry, will be excluded from one traditional event.

The 96-year-old, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, marked seven decades as queen in February, and four days of 'Platinum Jubilee' events to recognise that landmark are being held at the start of June.

Elizabeth has been struggling with mobility issues, meaning most of her public engagements have had to be cancelled, but Buckingham Palace said she did plan to be at a number of events.

"Her majesty is looking forward to the weekend and will be taking part in the celebrations, but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer to the time or even on the day itself," a palace spokesperson said.

The four days of events start on June 2 with the annual "Trooping the Colour" military parade in central London, followed by a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, a concert outside Buckingham Palace, and a pageant through the British capital on subsequent days.

One feature of all major royal occasions is the gathering of the royal family to wave at crowds from the palace balcony. But, the queen has decided neither her son Prince Andrew nor grandson Prince Harry will be there this time.

Andrew's stock has plummeted after he settled a U.S. lawsuit in which he was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager in February.

He had already stepped down from public duties because of his connections to the late convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and has been stripped of military titles and royal patronages and is no longer known as "His Royal Highness".

Harry, younger son of heir Prince Charles, also gave up royal duties and lost his patronages after moving to Los Angeles with his American wife Meghan.

"After careful consideration, the queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance ... will be limited to her majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the queen," the palace spokesperson said.

There has been much speculation about whether Harry, who has been in a dispute with the government over security arrangements that caused him to miss his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service in March, would return for the Jubilee.

A palace source said Harry, Meghan and his children remained "much loved members of the family" and that those absent from the balcony moment "will be invited to events".

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Michael Holden


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aIndia's Reliance Industries posts 22.5% higher fourth-quarter profit
RE
10:11aBoE's Pill says UK must accept income hit from high inflation
RE
10:10aQueen to attend UK Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry
RE
10:08aQueen to attend UK Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry
RE
10:05aDollar index slips from 20-year high, Fed rate path in focus
RE
09:58aManufacturing, restaurants fuel strong U.S. job growth in April
RE
09:56aMexico's main stock index extends losses to more than 1% to reac…
RE
09:55aDeutsche Bank, Nomura win appeal in Monte dei Paschi case
RE
09:52aU.S. SEC charges Nvidia with 'inadequate disclosures' about impact of cryptomining
RE
09:51aCzech crown drops 1.6% to euro after news on central bank chief pick
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
5ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

HOT NEWS