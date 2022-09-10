Advanced search
Queen 'wouldn't have wanted' football cancellations, say fans

09/10/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
STORY: The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland on Thursday (September 8) aged 96, prompting English soccer's top-flight Premier League as well as the English Football League to postpone their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect.

Saturday's clash at Craven Cottage was one of many of this weekend's fixtures to be postponed.

A wreath and black and white photograph of the queen was seen on the gates of the grounds. At nearby soccer ground Stamford Bridge, Chelsea FC's flag was seen flying at half mast.

But England's deciding third cricket test match against South Africa at The Oval resumed on Saturday, while the rugby Premiership will also get under way after Friday's (September 9) two season-opening matches were rescheduled.


