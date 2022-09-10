Queen 'wouldn't have wanted' football cancellations, say fans

Saturday's clash at Craven Cottage was one of many of this weekend's fixtures to be postponed.

A wreath and black and white photograph of the queen was seen on the gates of the grounds. At nearby soccer ground Stamford Bridge, Chelsea FC's flag was seen flying at half mast.

But England's deciding third cricket test match against South Africa at The Oval resumed on Saturday, while the rugby Premiership will also get under way after Friday's (September 9) two season-opening matches were rescheduled.