Queensland Gold Hills Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

12/06/2021 | 09:42am EST
December 06, 2021

Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSX.V: OZAU) ("Queensland Gold Hills Corp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "OZAU" as of market open on December 6th, 2021. The Company recently completed acquisition of an 80% interest in Big Hill Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd. as well as an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement totalling $2.145M CAD.

Mr. Blair Way, Chief Executive Officer states, "We look forward to advancing the Big Hill Gold Project in one of Queensland's first historic gold districts. It is exciting to be following in the footsteps of the old timer gold miners using modern exploration techniques to find the source of their workings."

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new website and investor presentation, which can be found at https://queenslandgoldhills.com

You can follow the Company on its social media feeds as follows:

Twitter: @QLDGoldhills
Linkedin: Queensland Gold Hills Corp
Instagram: QLDgoldhills

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on gold exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. The Big Hill Gold Project covers the historic mines of Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo and Sultan & Taylor of the Talgai Goldfields. This is one of eight historical Goldfields in the broader Warwick-Texas District. The Company will be conducting modern exploration in these historic gold fields.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Blair Way, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560
E-mail: info@queenslandgoldhills.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Property or the future exploration endeavors of Queensland Gold Hills. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Proposed Transaction, the Offering and resulting name change may not be completed as set out herein or at all, and the inability of the Company to execute and raise funds necessary to complete its planned future activities and proposed business plans.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Queensland Gold Hills Corp. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 14:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
