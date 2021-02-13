Queensland Minerals Announce Capital Raising and Listing on the VCEX Exchange

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Queensland Minerals, an Australian Gold and strategic minerals explorer announce their Capital Raising and Listing on the VCEX Exchange.



Following the recent grant of their Queensland exploration package, the company has further evaluated the resources and are confident of a resource definition in the short term.



VCEX is a Perth based stock exchange that allow both sophisticated and retail investors to invest in a range of opportunities in Australia.



VCEX is an Australian Investment ecosystem and trading platform making it easier for investors and companies to connect, raise capital and trade shares. VCEX also seamlessly manages all aspects of ASIC compliance for the listed companies, as well as maintaining the company's share registry.



To view the Queensland Minerals Information Memorandum, please visit the VCEX Exchange at:

https://app.vcex.com.au/marketplace







About Queensland Minerals:



Queensland Minerals is a junior explorer with multi-metallic minerals projects in New South Wales and Queensland, Australia. The company board of directors is well established in the resources sector with decades of resource development experience.



Queenland Minerals' current focus is on the lower central Queensland gold district and has a greenfield bauxite, lead, tungsten, gold discovery under development. Additional gold projects are being developed in the Northern Territory, New South Wales and New Zealand.





Source:

Queensland Minerals





Contact:

Tim Mckinnon CEO - Queensland Minerals Pty Ltd T: +61-2-8205-7339 W: www.queenslandminerals.com