Quest Software : Appoints New Leadership to Guide Strategy and Overall Growth of Key Businesses

Accomplished Executives Heath Thompson and Bhagwat Swaroop Join Quest to Accelerate and Advance Innovation of Core Businesses ISM and One Identity

Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of two new executives to oversee key business areas. Heath Thompson has been named president and general manager of the recently unified Information Systems Management (ISM) business and Bhagwat Swaroop has been named the president and general manager of the One Identity business. Both Thompson and Swaroop bring over 20 years of experience to their roles at Quest and are charged with driving growth and developing strategy for the individual Quest businesses they will be leading. As Quest focuses on evolving and expanding its portfolio with the direction of recently appointed CEO Patrick Nichols, Thompson and Swaroop will be essential to continuing the strong momentum that the ISM and One Identity businesses have built.

“Heath and Bhagwat represent our continued investment in the businesses that make up Quest and our vision for growing those and ensuring they provide customers the services and solutions they need,” said Patrick Nichols, CEO of Quest Software. “Especially as our customers navigate the impacts of the pandemic, plans for the future, and further their shift towards the cloud, this move is one more piece of evidence of our commitment to a customer-first culture.”

Thompson comes to Quest having a background in driving product growth with a keen focus on successful customer outcomes. As president and general manager of the ISM business, he will be responsible for steering sales and overall execution of the business to propel it forward. In his career, Thompson has worked in roles that involved helping customers preserve their investment with legacy technology while helping them realize the vision of where they need to be. He is passionate about creating and executing a vision that ensures Quest is the trusted partner to support customers as they re-architect how they manage their critical data and assets for longevity. Previously, Thompson served in senior leadership positions in technology organizations including AudioEye, SANS Institute, Forcepoint, IBM, and Internet Security Systems.

“It was an easy decision to join Quest as the company is a leader in IT enterprise solutions and has become synonymous with data protection, information management, and unified endpoint management,” said Heath Thompson, president and general manager of ISM at Quest Software. “I am excited to take the ISM business to new heights, working to further unify the business and support the delivery of innovation that enables the heart of organizations—IT systems, applications and data— to tackle their toughest IT challenges.”

Swaroop is a seasoned strategic leader and brings to Quest’s One Identity a deep understanding of the enterprise security landscape, technology ecosystem, SaaS and cloud-driven business models. In his role at One Identity, he will drive the business’ encompassing strategy, product innovation, go-to-market and P&L. Through his experience in various leadership roles with Proofpoint, Symantec, NetApp, McKinsey and Intel, Swaroop excels in strategy, product development, go-to-market and building high performing teams. He is also a sought-out expert and public speaker on Cybersecurity and implementing Identity Centric Security models in the cloud age with an enthusiasm for delivering secure outcomes for all customers and helping make the world a safer place.

“Securing and managing identity and access, in my opinion, is the bullseye of cybersecurity, and One Identity not only understands this but enables customers to hit that target with arguably one of the most differentiated, competitive solution portfolios on the market,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, president and general manager of One Identity at Quest Software. “Quest has a strong leadership team and I look forward to being a part of it and contributing to the success of the company as a whole through my leadership efforts with One Identity.”

About Quest

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management, to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cyber security resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, lets organizations achieve an identity-centered security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings including account management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, where security is achieved by placing identities at the core of the program to enable proper access across all user types, systems and data. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005165/en/