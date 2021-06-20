Questex Announces the Acquisition of The Spa Industry Association at the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC)

NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC), Questex , a leading information services company, announced that it has acquired the Spa Industry Association , a for-profit business organization focused on the spa and the international medical spa industries. This acquisition provides a unique opportunity for Questex to help amplify the Spa Industry Association’s voice while solidifying its leadership position in the Wellness market and supporting the Spa community’s return to business in 2021.



The acquisition builds on Questex’s strategy of delivering essential information to communities that help people live better and longer. Questex offers a wide platform for the Spa Industry Association to grow their community through networking, peer to peer and business expertise, and the ability to extend their footprint into areas such as Beauty, Fitness, Hospitality, Travel and Healthcare.

The mission of the Spa Industry Association is to keep members up-to-date on resources, product updates and industry news. The Spa Industry Association will remain under the leadership of Allan Share and will continue its mission of providing business information while focusing on the needs of its members. This is a dynamic time for the Wellness marketplace and the need for discovery, learning and buying has accelerated as the global industry emerges from the pandemic. The global spa industry is expected to grow to $127.6 billion by 2022. (Statista 2021)

The Spa Industry Association will have strong representation at Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) in Las Vegas June 20-21 and will be on-site throughout the event to interact with community members, share updates and network.

“The pandemic has created an increase in health consciousness and wellness has become more important than ever,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “The spa industry touches many of our verticals including Spa, Beauty, Fitness, Hospitality, Travel and Healthcare giving the Spa Industry Association a wider platform and additional benefits to membership and sponsorship.”

“We are at a unique time in this industry where health and wellness have never been more important. As my team and I enter the 30th year of the Spa Industry Association (Day Spa Association and the International Medical Spa Association), we will continue to ‘connect the community’ even more deeply and invite all wellness industry people to join us for the future,” added Allan Share, President, Spa Industry Association (32nd year).

“We are very focused on the Wellness category and the Spa Industry Association strengthens our commitment to this space,” noted Jill Birkett, Market Leader, Wellness. “We’re excited to welcome Allan to Questex to further extend the Spa Industry Association’s value as an information resource for the Spa industry by leveraging our resources.”



