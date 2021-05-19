Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QuestionPro Survey Finds One in Three Americans Likely to Consider an EV after Fuel Shortages on East Coast

05/19/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a national poll of more than 500 adults in the United States by online survey and research leader QuestionPro, 70 percent of consumers are worried about future disruptions to the fuel supply chain in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline hack, and 35 percent of them are likely to buy an electric vehicle (EV) as a result.

The survey was conducted on May 13, a time of significant disruption and fuel shortage up and down the East Coast. Nearly every respondent (85 percent) was aware of the fuel shortage, although only 33 percent said they had been impacted personally by it. Regardless, 22 percent say they are “likely”, and 13 percent say they are “very likely”, to consider purchasing an EV as a result of the disruption.

“When you own an EV, your gas station is your house and the pumps never run dry,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of Research & Insights at QuestionPro. “The crisis is spurring a significant number of consumers to consider an EV for their next vehicle and giving EV manufacturers an unexpected competitive advantage.”

The survey of U.S. consumers was fielded May 13, 2021 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. The survey was conducted using technology and multi-method behavioral fraud detection to verify respondents, including 80+ different security variables which accomplish the following: detection and rejection of suspicious IP addresses; digital fingerprinting; Captcha bot detection; event streaming and analysis, copy paste detection and translation of text detection. Mouse movements on desktops were also tracked.

About QuestionPro
Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com.


Media Contact
John Williams, Scoville PR for QuestionPro
206.660.5503, jwilliams@scovillepr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pFAIR ISAAC  : Total Economic Impact™ Study Finds FICO Decision Modeler Delivers 356% ROI over Three Years
PR
03:16pBeckman Coulter Launches First Fully Quantitative and Automated COVID-19 IgG Test to Assess Antibody Immune Response Levels
PR
03:16pIDB Group launches new edition of Superheroes of Development awards for its clients
PU
03:15pOil prices dive $2 on fears of Asian pandemic, possible U.S. rate hikes
RE
03:15pAcupath Laboratories and Test Today USA Unite Forces to Open Dozens of COVID-19 PCR Testing Sites Across the Northeast and Beyond
GL
03:15pArgonne Partners with Chilean Company SQM to Better Understand Lithium Life Cycle
BU
03:14pYOUGOV  : BA staff ad gives brand a reputation takeoff
PU
03:14pDTE Energy Announces Private Offering of DT Midstream's Senior Notes
GL
03:12pU S DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION  : Acting Administrator Tristan Brown's Keynote Remarks to the Pipeline Safety Trust's 2021 Spring Conference
PU
03:11pBWR EXPLORATION INC  : . Completes Acquisition of Little Stull Lake Gold Property in NE Manitoba. Provides Project Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : BITCOIN PLUNGES: A bust or a buy?
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks mark worst day in one week as inflation concerns mount
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: At the start of a shift

HOT NEWS